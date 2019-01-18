A Glimpse of Laguna History

Share this:

Historical Society to premiere documentary featuring local love story



The Laguna Beach Historical Society will present the world premiere of the documentary, “The Remarkable Life of John Weld,” on Friday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at The Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on Park Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. with an introduction by one of the executive producers, Roger Jones.

The documentary features the ever-evolving life of John Weld, a newspaper reporter and screenwriter. The film also focuses on the love story between Weld and Gigi Parrish, an actress, who was also a resident of Laguna Beach. After appearing in nine films, Parrish stepped away from her acting career and married Weld in 1937. Together, Weld and Parrish ran the Laguna Beach News Post from 1949 to 1965.

Tickets are $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit, Laguna Beach Historical Society/Murphy Smith Bungalow. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at johnweldofficial.com.