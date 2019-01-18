Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Glimpse of Laguna History

Posted On 17 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 1
Share this:

Historical Society to premiere documentary featuring local love story

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will present the world premiere of the documentary, “The Remarkable Life of John Weld,” on Feb. 8.

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will present the world premiere of the documentary, “The Remarkable Life of John Weld,” on Friday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at The Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on Park Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. with an introduction by one of the executive producers, Roger Jones.

The documentary details the life of John Weld, a local newspaper reporter and screenwriter.

The documentary features the ever-evolving life of John Weld, a newspaper reporter and screenwriter. The film also focuses on the love story between Weld and Gigi Parrish, an actress, who was also a resident of Laguna Beach. After appearing in nine films, Parrish stepped away from her acting career and married Weld in 1937. Together, Weld and Parrish ran the Laguna Beach News Post from 1949 to 1965.

Tickets are $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit, Laguna Beach Historical Society/Murphy Smith Bungalow. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at johnweldofficial.com.

John Weld conducts an interview for the Laguna Beach News Post.

Together, John Weld and Gigi Parrish ran the Laguna Beach News Post from 1949 to 1965.

The film also highlights the love story between Weld and Gigi Parrish, an actress, who were both residents of Laguna Beach. Parrish stepped away from her acting career and married Weld in 1937.

Share this:
About the Author
  1. daniel williams January 18, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    I bet it is a great story that needs to be told. Two keys to make one very happy on this earth; a true love and a city like Laguna Beach.. THEY were both blessed!

Leave a Reply

*





Join the Local's List








Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.