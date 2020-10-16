A Letter to Toni Iseman

September 24, 2020
Dear Toni,
I made the offensive statement on the open microphone at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. I had finished my project presentation, answered all the City Council member’s questions and the council was deliberating the project. I was under the impression that the public microphones were on mute at this point in the evening. In my private home office, alone with my personal thoughts, I blurted out the offensive statement that was inadvertently and unintentionally broadcast. I sincerely apologize. I would never have expressed my frustration publicly in this way. I certainly never would have knowingly made a statement like this in a council meeting. I did not mean for this private thought to be heard by anyone. As soon as I heard that my utterance was heard by the public, I called you. You did not call me back. I wanted to make sure you received my apology.
Sincerely,
Marshall Ininns
- Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
- Obscenity and excessive cursing.
- Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
Scroll down to comment on this post.