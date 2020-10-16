A Letter to Toni Iseman

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
107
Share this:

September 24, 2020

Dear Toni,

I made the offensive statement on the open microphone at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting.  I had finished my project presentation, answered all the City Council member’s questions and the council was deliberating the project.  I was under the impression that the public microphones were on mute at this point in the evening.  In my private home office, alone with my personal thoughts, I blurted out the offensive statement that was inadvertently and unintentionally broadcast.  I sincerely apologize.  I would never have expressed my frustration publicly in this way.  I certainly never would have knowingly made a statement like this in a council meeting.  I did not mean for this private thought to be heard by anyone.  As soon as I heard that my utterance was heard by the public, I called you. You did not call me back. I wanted to make sure you received my apology.

Sincerely,

Marshall Ininns

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here