A Reminder from the Literary Laureates

There are four remaining workshops left in their writing series. The Art of the Short Story takes place on Friday, Oct. 19 and will be led by Marrie Stone. On Friday, Nov. 2, Beverley Seehoff will teach The Art of Reading and Understanding Fiction. Suzanne Redfearn will lead the Nuts and Bolts of Novel Writing on Nov. 16, and on Nov. 30, Aric Avelino will lead Writing for Television or Movies. Enroll at: secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog.

CAP Opens Exhibit Complementing LAM Show

Community Art Project presents Naturescape, an exhibit of 49 pieces of original art by 22 Laguna College of Art + Design students, alumni and staff. An opening reception where the public can meet the artists will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Avenue on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Bank building.

Works in this exhibition reflect the theme of art and coincide with the sixth annual Art & Nature festival hosted by Laguna Art Museum.

LCAD Gallery Director, Bryan Heggie, curated the exhibition.

Live Jazz from The Bluffs

Laguna Beach Live! presents Jazz Greats on Stage featuring Jane Monheit, Maiya Sykes, Olivia Kuper Harris, backed by the Laguna Beach Live! All-Stars “Paying Tribute to the Incredible Women of Song,” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, on the Montage bluffs, 30801 S. Coast Highway.

Tickets for this homage to legendary female vocalists—from Natalie Col, to Peggy Lee and Aretha Franklin—are $30-$100. Doors open at 5 p.m. and menu items are available for purchase in advance or at the time of the event.

Contact lagunabeachlive.org or 949-715-9713 for more information or tickets.