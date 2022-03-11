A salute to jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald comes to Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse is showcasing the Artists Lounge Live production of “First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald” through March 20.

Award-winner Alexis J. Roston salutes iconic jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her award-winning performance as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” Her latest part includes Fitzgerald’s “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing.”

“First Lady of Song” is written by Angela Ingersoll with musical direction by William Kurk.

This performance is simply remarkable. We are thrilled that Michael Ingersoll and Artists Lounge Live are bringing the extraordinary talent that is Alexis J Roston to the Playhouse for this one-of-a-kind experience,” Laguna Playhouse executive producing director Ellen Richard said in a press release.

Tickets range from $55 to $85 and can be bought online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787.