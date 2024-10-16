Abandoned boat found at Crescent Bay Beach

A capsized boat that was believed to have smuggled approximately 15 people was found by authorities at 6 a.m. this morning at Crescent Bay Beach.

After finding discarded life vests and gasoline canisters in the area, Laguna Beach police said surveillance cameras from nearby homes helped them to determine the incident involved human smuggling.

Laguna Beach Marine Safety, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the US Coast Guard were reported to have searched the ocean for anyone in distress or injured, but no one was located.

After the vessel was towed to shore, US Customs and Border Protection took possession of it. Local authorities have turned over the investigation to the California Border Patrol and the US Coast Guard.