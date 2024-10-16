Abandoned boat found at Crescent Bay Beach

By
Clara Beard
-
0
20

A capsized boat that was believed to have smuggled approximately 15 people was found by authorities at 6 a.m. this morning at Crescent Bay Beach.

Marine Safety respond to a capsized boat found at Crescent Bay this morning. Photo courtesy of Rich German.

After finding discarded life vests and gasoline canisters in the area, Laguna Beach police said surveillance cameras from nearby homes helped them to determine the incident involved human smuggling.

Laguna Beach Marine Safety, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the US Coast Guard were reported to have searched the ocean for anyone in distress or injured, but no one was located.

Authorities prepare to tow a capsized boat to shore. Photo courtesy of Rich German

After the vessel was towed to shore, US Customs and Border Protection took possession of it. Local authorities have turned over the investigation to the California Border Patrol and the US Coast Guard.

