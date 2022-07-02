After 15-year hiatus, Laguna Beach High School student art returns to Sawdust

Twenty-three Laguna Beach High School students were given the opportunity to display their work at the 2022 Sawdust Art Festival.

The installation includes a variety of media, from sculpture to photography. High school ceramics teacher Somer Selway arranged for families and students to gather for a short reception on June 25. She credited long-time Sawdust exhibitor Drew “Bud” Weir who spearheaded championing a restart of the student exhibition after 15 years.

Student Riley Gapp proudly showed his sculptures titled “3 Layer Marble Sandwich” and “3 Arch Coast” to his family and friends.

“We want to thank our incredible VAPA teachers and the Sawdust Festival team for the opportunity to collaborate and showcase these young artists’ talent,” Supt. Jason Viloria said in a press release. “We are proud of our outstanding arts program in LBUSD and any chance to show off our students’ talent.”

Laguna Beach High School’s award-winning performing arts programs offer comprehensive training and performance opportunities in music, dance, and theatre. Classes are led by faculty accomplished in their field.