After pandemic intermission, Laguna Playhouse set to open 100th season in October

Laguna Playhouse plans to open its 100th season in October following an 18-month closure prompted by COVID-19 restrictions, the theater’s management announced Monday.

For its fall production, the Playhouse will raise the curtain for “Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream” on Oct. 13. Audiences will visit Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest.

“We cannot wait to welcome you, our subscribers and audiences back to the Laguna Playhouse after this unprecedented intermission,” Executive Director Ellen Richard said in a press release Monday. “It may have been delayed but we are going to celebrate our 100th season in style with shows that are uplifting, hilarious and life-affirming!”’

Next in the seven-play season lineup is the musical drama based on the hit film, “The Spitfire Grill.” This play will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12, 2022.

Playhouse leaders have decided to offer the first two weeks of each run for fully vaccinated patrons only; they will need to show proof of vaccination to playhouse staffers before entering the building. This will be followed by a week of open performances for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status.

Subscribers who would like to move to a week that better serves their needs can do so. The Playhouse has also pledged ahead of time to follow any additional health protocols set by state or county officials.

Subscriptions to the centennial season include seven-play season tickets, ranging from $268 to $408. For a full season lineup and ticket information visit lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.