Agate Street Beach Access Reopens
A ribbon cutting will mark completion of the makeover of the Agate Street beach access point at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.
The $1 million renovation includes a new wheelchair-accessible overlook at the entrance, complete stair replacement and drought-tolerant landscaping.
The stairs have been closed due to storm damage in 2015.
Pantry Needs an Assist Restocking
The Laguna Food Pantry needs summer volunteers to assist at its Laguna Canyon facility Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Summer activities take a bite out of the number of hands to help collect, sort, and stock the Pantry’s shelves and refrigerators. The Food Pantry at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road collects and distributes 4,000 lbs. of free groceries to about 80 families every weekday.
“If you’re looking for a direct way to serve and to interact with the community, spending one morning a week assisting at the pantry may be for you,” said board member Kristy Melita, herself a volunteer who manages the Pantry’s 100-plus helpers. “Our volunteers often express surprise at how much more meaningful this work is than they expected.”
It’s also a way for teens to fulfill community service requirements.
To learn more, call 949-497-7121 or email [email protected]
Club Offers Group Therapy
Group therapy sessions offered for Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach members began this past week and will continue for six weeks at the canyon location.
The club has partnered with Living Success Center, a community oriented therapy center, to focus on children whose families may be experiencing change.
Counseling will be led by Michele Hall, a local parent and a marriage and family therapist trainee, who attends the graduate psychology program at Pepperdine University in Irvine.
Sessions will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at a cost of $60 for the entire series. Sign up through club program director Cherie Andrade at 949 494-2535 ext. 7786 or [email protected]
Pick up Tree Knowledge on a Walkabout
Laguna Beach Beautification Council invites the public for a tree identification walkabout in downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday, July 21, at 8 a.m.
The walkabout will be guided by Prof. Chris Reed, who will identify the scores of different trees planted on private and public spaces in Laguna.
Reservations can be made to reserve a spot as group size will be limited. Contact George Weiss at 949 292-0832 or [email protected]
The walkabout will meet at 670 Catalina and take up to two hours.
Drop-In for a Game
Drop-in basketball will be held at Laguna Beach High School in Dugger Gym on Sundays, July 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $3 per participant.
Contact Community Services for more information, 949- 464-6645.
Republicans Meet Next Week
The Laguna Beach Republicans will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Mozambique, 1740 S Coast Highway. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.
Emil Monda, president of the LB GOP invites all Republicans, conservatives, independents and libertarians to attend.
Discussion will include the local ballot initiative over a tax to fund undergrounding overhead utility wires, and candidates for City Council, governor and congress.
School board member Dee Perry will also provide an update on school issues, a statement says.
Please RSVP to [email protected]
Conservation Group Holds Annual Fundraiser in Laguna Beach
Singer-songwriter-actress Katharine McPhee will perform at the SeaChange fundraiser for the ocean conservation advocate Oceana at a private home in Laguna Beach Saturday, July 21.
Actor Ted Danson will emcee the invitation-only event. Expected guests include Dennis Haysbert, Sally Pressman, Austin Nichols, Christina Ochoa, and Oscar Nunez, the organization said in a statement.
Lawyer Examines Labor Justice
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship hosts Irvine attorney William H. Steiner Sunday, July 22. He will discussion the erosion of wages and what can be done to reverse that trend.
Steiner supports the Orange County Interfaith Committee to Aid Farmworkers and specializes in workers’ compensation and employment litigation and appellate law.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. at 429 Cypress Dr.