Aliso Beach drum circle celebrates the life of Taylor Hawkins

The life of Foo Fighters drummer and Laguna Beach High School alumnus Taylor Hawkins was celebrated by about 200 people who attended a drum circle held Thursday.

KX FM radio station and Morning Show Host Ed Steinfeld organized the sunset gathering at Aliso Beach.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Hawkins as a member of Foo Fighters in 2021. Hawkins died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas The Washington Post reports. The family moved to Laguna Beach. During his life, Hawkins played multiple charity benefit concerts.

In July 2012, Hawkins rocked the White House restaurant for a Mauli Oli Foundation benefit. His band Chevy Metal played a Wheels 4 Life fundraiser at the Ranch at Laguna Beach in October 2014.

Hawkins had also been involved in supporting Laguna Beach schools. He donated an autographed drumhead and a set of drumsticks, signed by him and bandmate Dave Grohl, to the SchoolPower gala auction 2019, SchoolPower executive director Sarah Durand said.