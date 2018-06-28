Alliance Hosts Readings for Two New Works

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance presents two staged readings of one-act plays by Lynn Wells Nelson and George Bardin Rothman at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Newport Theatre Arts Center, 2501 Cliff Dr.

A donation of $10 is suggested. Reserve tickets at 714 902-5716.

“Fog,” written by Lynn Wells Nelson and directed by Angela Cruz , explores what keeps people from moving on.

“A Love Story in Mi Playa,” written by George Bardin Rothman and directed by Chris Mertan, involves four people whose lives become entangled and the secrets they reveal.

Revisiting Rock History in ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

The rock ’n’ roll Broadway musical inspired by the jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at Sun Studios in 1956 opens Laguna Playhouse’s new season on Sunday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

The cast of “Million Dollar Quartet” will feature: Daniel Durston as Elvis; Peter Oyloe as Johnny Cash; Austen Hohnke as Carl Perkins; Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis; Hugh Hysell as Sam Phillips; Bill Morey as Brother Jay; Jon Rossi as Fluke and Tiffan Borrelli as Dyanne.

Previews of the Tony nominated show begin Thursday, July 5, at 2 p.m. and the show will run through Sunday, July 29, at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tickets range from $75 – $105 and can be purchased at lagunaplayhouse.comor by calling 949 497 – ARTS (2787).

Tiaras Required for Princess Concert

Don a princess costume and enjoy music from “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and other musical favorites at the Disney Princess Concert, Friday through Sunday, June 29-July 1, at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion St.

Saturday and Sunday concerts include tea parties for an additional $10.

The Friday show is at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $10-$20. Saturday the tea party is at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, tea is poured at 2 p.m., and the show at 3 p.m.