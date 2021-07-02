Allison and Tom Motherway awarded SchoolPower honor

SchoolPower presented “The Bill Steel Award,” its annual recognition of exceptional volunteerism, to Allison and Tom Motherway on June 6.

After hearing about SchoolPower through friends, they joined the Board of Trustees in 2012 when their daughters were students at Top of the World Elementary. They’ve remained active board members for nearly a decade.

“The more we learned, the more we got behind its mission,” Allison Motherway said in a press release. “We truly believe in the value of investing in public education, not just for our kids, but for every kid in the community. We are grateful that SchoolPower gave us the opportunity to do that.”

Tom Motherway was named president of SchoolPower in 2014 before joining the Endowment Board, where he continues to serve as a member.

“His unwavering support of his SchoolPower team was crucial at that time,” former SchoolPower Executive Director Robin Rounaghi said in a press release. “Tom’s financial savvy combined with his generous, student-centered philosophy made him an ideal long-time Endowment member.”

Allison Motherway served on the SchoolPower marketing team before being tapped as vice president in 2017. When she took the helm as President in 2019, she led SchoolPower to record fundraising success through the 2019-20 Wave of Giving campaign and 2020 Shine gala.

“Year after year, they have offered matching funds, raised their paddle during live auctions, and given SchoolPower their unwavering support,” SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand said in a press release. “Their mark on this organization will be felt for years to come.”

As they wrap up their time on the Board of Trustees, the Motherways say they’ve been most impacted by their relationships with fellow trustees and Endowment members as well as by the chance to help local students in a variety of ways.

“It’s been great to see the focus of SchoolPower’s funding evolve over the years, from the arts to technology to social emotional health,” Tom Motherway said in a press release. “By far, what we’ll remember most about our time at SchoolPower is the people. It’s just a fantastic, smart, fun group.”

The award was created in honor of Bill Steel, who championed SchoolPower’s Community Campaign for 10 consecutive years starting in 1997. That year, the Community Campaign spiked from raising $30,000 the year prior to reaching an unprecedented $81,000.