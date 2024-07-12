Alloy Market Review: How to Get Cash for Your Gold Jewelry

Selling your old jewelry can be time-consuming, as well as a hassle. Many times, one must go into a physical place of business to have a piece of jewelry appraised; even then, the deals may not be what you expect them to be.

Brandon Aversano, CEO of The Alloy Market, understands that in times when you need to turn assets into cash, you should have an outlet that is not just fair, but customer friendly. The Alloy Market launched in June 2023 to perform this very service.

What can you sell on The Alloy Market?

The Alloy Market aims to make selling your products as easy as it can be. As a result, they purchase a wide variety of products from everyday people looking to sell their items. These include the traditional gold offerings, such as coins, bars and bullion, rings, bracelets, dental crowns, flatware sets, charms, and even mirror cases, to products in silver, platinum, and palladium that you might have lying around your home.

How does the process of being appraised work?

The Alloy Market’s appraisal process is done in three steps to make selling your jewelry or personal items as easy as possible.

Step one is to request a free Alloy Appraisal Kit. Sent via FedEx, it will arrive through the mail within five business days, at which point you will pack and ship your items using pre-paid and pre-labeled parcels, which are insured up to $100,000.

The second step is to await an evaluation. By utilizing the latest X-ray fluorescence and acid-testing technology, every detail of your item is examined, but only its weight and purity are considered for a cash offer. The Alloy Market then factors in the price of your item and sends you an offer.

Lastly, you’ll receive your offer. Though there is no obligation to accept whatever offer the company gives you, The Alloy Market strives to provide the best deal possible for your products, which aligns with the best industry standards set in place.

How do I know it’s safe to send my items?

Alloy unboxes all their parcels under video surveillance in their metals testing lab to protect customers. After your products are tested, you can receive an offer, and should you accept the offer, a small fee will be taken from the final price of your sale to maintain The Alloy Market’s operations. You can receive a payout as soon as the same day with PayPal or Venmo. They even offer wire transfers and can send checks as well.

TrustPilot reviews indicate that The Alloy Market is a 4.9-star business and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau as well. Previous customers share that they have had excellent experiences, which can give you peace of mind if you choose to do business with them.

The Alloy Market aims to provide only the best deals possible for those looking to turn their old precious metal items into cash. If you need quick cash or just want to sell your old jewelry online, The Alloy Market is the place to do it.

Members of the Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper (the Indy) were not involved in the creation of this content.