American Legion and VFW to host Memorial Day ceremony

The Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will conduct their Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 to honor service members who have died in all U.S.-involved wars and conflicts.

The ceremony will take place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Greg Raths. Patriotic music will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited.

Many organizations place floral offerings on the Heisler Park Memorial Monument during the ceremony. Make sure the organization’s name is attached to the arrangement. Please have flowers delivered by 9:30 a.m. If you intend to send or bring floral arrangements, please call Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016. Event coordinators ask donors to avoid glass containers.