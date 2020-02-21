American MartinConnects the Dots

Share this:

America Martin Connects the Dots

Using smooth, bold curves as well as hard, geometric strokes, America Martin adheres to the most fundamental aspect of drawing—the line—to tell a story, connecting compositional elements and personal narratives in her new show, “Connecting the Dots,” opening at JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway. An artist’s reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, during Artwalk. Martin is a Columbian American based in Los Angeles.

Tom Swimm Opens New Show at Pacific Edge Gallery

“20/20 Visions,” an exhibition of new paintings by Laguna Beach Artist Tom Swimm, will kick off the 34th anniversary year at Pacific Edge Gallery, 540 S. Coast Highway, with a public reception from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The show will also feature Festival of Arts artist Pil Ho Lee. The show will continue through March 13 and can be viewed at: pacificedgegallery.com.

Matilda Auditions Begin This Sunday

Auditions for “Matilda” to be performed at the No Square Theatre will be held Sunday and Monday, Feb. 23 from 1-5 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Appointments must be made at [email protected]. Actors ages 8 and up are asked to prepare 32 bars of an up tempo musical theatre song, bring sheet music in the correct key and provide a photo and resume.

Rehearsals will begin April 20 and take place Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Performances begin May 29. Visit nosquare.org for additional information and an audition info form.

Enjoy Jazz This Wednesday

Laguna Beach Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays continues on Feb. 26 with Speakeasy Jazz by Black Market Reverie from 6-8 p.m. at seven degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and can be purchased at lagunabechlive.org. For more information call 949-715-9713.

(4-6) Community Art Project Opens ‘Insider Art’

“Insider Art” at The CAP Gallery, a juried exhibit of 49 artworks by 47 LOCA Arts Education teaching artists, board members, staff, students and members, is on display through May 30.

“Superwoman,” by Ellen Rose, is a large acrylic on canvas piece done in Rose’s strong, bold palette. A woman stands with hands on hips, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the Superman logo and looking directly out from the canvas. She is one piece of a current series on powerful women, depicting the fact “they come in all shapes, sizes and colors.” The figure is saying, “I do dishes, kids and husbands, and at the end of the day I’m tired.”

Paulette Adams’s piece, “Coastal Cools” is made of glass pieces tumbled to produce smooth edges, then arranged in horizontal rows, going from dark to light as the rows descend to the bottom of the piece. Done in shades of blue to aqua, they are reminiscent of the tide washing up on the shore.

Joan Gladstone chose Michael the Greeter as the subject of her portrait “because of his character and the fact Laguna people recognize him.”

Other works include a piece called “Fish” done in acrylic on paper by Diane Ortlieb, “Laguna Tide Pools” by Olivia Batchelder, a watercolor ink and gouache piece by Donna Ballard called “Cathedral of Cordoba” and “Club 87” by Paula Voss, a small work with a big comment on aging. The piece is done in dry point etching and hand colored and embellished with silver leaf.

The CAP Gallery is located on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 260 Ocean Avenue.