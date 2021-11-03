Amid leadership turnover at Laguna Forward PAC, Ex-Irvine mayor set to takes the reins

A political action committee that played a prominent role in the last two city council elections will be under new management soon.

Laguna Beach residents Cindy Shopoff, Michael Ray, and Samuel Goldstein said they will transition to emeritus member roles with Laguna Forward PAC. Ray is a volunteer columnist for the Independent.

Sally Anne Sheridan, a 25-year Laguna Beach resident and former Irvine mayor, said she plans to run for the principal officer position because she wants to see positive change in town. She hopes to rebrand the PAC that she argues has been unfairly pigeon-holed due to Ray’s and Shopoff’s careers in residential development and Goldstein’s investment in the historic Heisler building.

“They were constantly being attacked,” Sheridan said. “There are an awful lot of people who share non-partisan points of view about what’s best for Laguna.”

Sheridan helped incorporate Irvine in 1971 and was the driving force in developing the Irvine Barclay Theatre. She’s been out of public office since 1992.

“I don’t want Laguna to look like Irvine but I also want it to work like Irvine in terms of getting things done,” she said.

The recent appointments of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer, and Police Chief Jeff Calvert present an opportunity for a new direction at city hall, Sheridan said. She’s specifically interested in providing homeowners with a more efficient path to improve their properties, confronting state mandates for housing development, and relieving traffic congestion.

The PAC will campaign against the ballot initiative launched by Laguna Residents First, Sheridan said. Liberate Laguna has advocated for protecting property rights and the initiative’s opponents argue it would add unnecessary red tape.

Sheridan’s husband, Don, serves on the Design Review Board, which has been tasked with helping streamline the review process for home remodels.

Among the other prospective newcomers to Laguna Forward’s leadership is Rick Hume, a 35-year Laguna Beach landscape architect.

“I love Laguna and want it to stay beautiful,” Hume said. He declined to comment further, citing an upcoming committee meeting.

In June, Liberate Laguna PAC filed a report stating its name change to Laguna Forward. Liberate Laguna emerged as a powerful force in the 2018 election, raising more than $152,000 for political advertising supporting the election of Councilmembers Sue Kempf and Peter Blake to the Laguna Beach City Council.

Last year, committee members Ray donated $57,000, Goldstein donated at least $28,000, and Shopoff donated $18,500, according to public documents. Despite this fundraising, Liberate Laguna didn’t achieve its goals to get attorney Larry Nokes elected to the City Council and Mariann Tracy elected as City Clerk. The group supported Mayor Bob Whalen’s successful reelection campaign.

“I think it’s time for other people to be the torchbearer,” Shopoff said. “You get tired of the arrows being thrown at you when you haven’t done anything.”

Shopoff also plans to focus on her passion for building workforce housing and returning to the Friendship Shelter Board of Directors after a previous six-year stint.

In light of recent heated arguments on the dais, Shopoff said she still supports Blake despite his explicit language and heated arguments on the dais with councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss.

“He has an unbending sense that he gets help for the constituents who come to him,” Shopoff said. “Do I like Peter’s style all the time? No. Do I like that he holds onto his convictions? Absolutely.”