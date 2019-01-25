An Update on the Homeless in Laguna, OC
Dawn Price, executive director of the Friendship Shelter, will give a talk, “Homelessness in Laguna Beach and Orange County: New Challenges and Accomplishments,” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Drive. The talk will outline how the local community is helping homeless people at the Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL) and Friendship Shelter.
The UUFLB has been serving meals at the ASL for decades. The Friendship Shelter’s goal is to end homelessness in Southern Orange County, one person at a time. Toward that end, the Friendship Shelter has recently added more than 80 units of permanent supportive housing, with more units in development. Dawn Price has spent most of her 35-year career working at human services and educational organizations. In addition to serving as the executive director of Friendship Shelter, she also serves as vice chair of the Continuum of Care Board for the County of Orange.
Fun and Games at ‘Messy Church’ This Sunday
“Come for the games and food and experience fun and fellowship,” said Barbara Crowley, who is leading the “Messy Church” program at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, Sunday, Jan. 27, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Messy Church started 15 years ago in the United Kingdom by a group of people who decided to offer activities for all ages to help people widen their spiritual journey. The concept has spread as far as Australia and is catching on in the U.S. as well. Crowley said people of all ages, including entire families, are invited to attend. “We especially welcome those who don’t feel comfortable in a conventional church setting yet would enjoy being part of a spiritual community.”
For more information about Messy Church, contact LBUMC at 949-499-3088. LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from Gelson’s Shopping Center.
Village Laguna to Host Meeting Jan. 28
Village Laguna will have its general meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at the Unitarian United Fellowship Hall. The group’s speaker will be John Fay, program specialist with the Lifelong Laguna Program. Fay will talk about the program at the Susi Q Center, which provides vital information about solutions and resources for aging in place.
The Unitarian United Fellowship Hall is located at 429 Cypress Drive.
Meditation Retreat Offered
Laguna local, Dr. Michele McCormick, will offer a contemplative meditation retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Zen garden at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Anns Drive. The two healing practices, mindfulness and compassion, will be explored through sitting and walking meditation, teaching and discussions. Register at [email protected] A $45 donation is suggested. Bring a mat or cushion or use chairs on site. More information at: mindfulnessdoc.com.
Woman’s Club Presents Tax Prep Seminar
New tax laws are in effect, which could have a positive impact on your tax reporting and save you money. Corporate tax rates have been slashed; personal income taxes, not so much. But there are both personal and corporate loopholes. If you are an independent contractor or have a small business, there are new laws you may want to take advantage of.
Join Todd Hammett, CPA, and Anne McGraw, bookkeeper, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. for an evening of information and organization to learn how new tax laws can affect you. Bring your questions and ask the professionals. Handout materials will be provided.
The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive. The event is free to the public. Those interested are asked to RSVP to [email protected]/events.
Boys & Girls Club Seeks Donations for Awards Night
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Annual Awards Night Ceremony will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon branch. The club will be honoring over 200 young people, announce the Youth of the Year, and recognize outstanding volunteers at the event.
In an effort to relieve our families the stress of coordinating dinner before the ceremony and as part of the celebration, the club aims to provide dinner for everyone attending. The club is asking for the community’s help in donating any of the food items listed below or by donating funds that can be used to purchase the food needed. The club is in need of large green salads, garlic bread, fruit platters and cookie trays.
Email [email protected]aguna.org or call 949-715-7584 to donate. All food donations need to be dropped off at the Canyon branch on the day of the event, Feb. 1, between noon and 5 p.m.
Supervisor Bartlett to Address Laguna Canyon Conservancy
The next Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 4, at seven 7 seven at the Art-A-Fair, located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
The program will feature Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who will present information on Orange County issues, including environmental issues such as Laguna Canyon Road Caltrans projects, the Army Corps of Engineers Aliso Creek project, restoration of Aliso Creek Estuary (by Laguna Ocean Foundation), OC Parks Strategic Plan update, and John Wayne airplane noise and pollution.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and may be paid at the door with prior reservations. The public is welcomed. Those wishing to attend should make reservations online at www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org. If this is not possible, email [email protected], or call Linda Mayer at 714-812-6813 at your earliest convenience.
Red Cross Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
Due to fewer blood drives over the holiday period supplies of blood and platelets are very low prompting the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for all eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate at Laguna Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Jan. 30, or at the Montage Resort on Monday, Feb. 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.
Calling All Antique Collectors
Upcoming episodes of the documentary series, “American Pickers with Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz,” will be filmed throughout the area in March. Those with a large private collection or accumulation of antiques are invited to send their name, phone number, location and a description of their collection with photos to [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.