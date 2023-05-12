Andrew Myers to Offer Refreshing New Take on Laguna Galleries

The finishing touches are complete. Local Laguna artist Andrew Myers will open the doors to his new gallery space on Forest Avenue tomorrow, May 13, with an official grand opening celebration next door at Brussels Bistro.

Located on 224 Forest Avenue, Andrew Myers Gallery will feature a variety of different artists along with Myers’ screw art and mixed media pieces. Los Angeles-based mixed media artist Christopher Schulz, glassblower Chris Ahalt, William Henry’s artisan knives, and leather crafter Benjamin Myers are among some of the artists on display at the gallery.

“I’m representing a bunch of artists that have never shown in California, a lot of artists from the East Coast, trying to bring in art to Laguna that is completely different and creative to what you usually find in town,” Myers said.

Born in Germany and raised in Spain until around 16 years old, Myers’ parents moved to Laguna Beach when he graduated high school. He enrolled at Laguna College of Art and Design where he discovered his artistic passion while touring the school. After Myers saw students depicting live models in clay, he immediately knew he wanted to be a sculptor.

“I walked into a class and we were doing sculptures,” Myers said. “I instantly fell in love. I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I was 23 years old and just ready to give art a shot. Fast forward 20 years later, here we are.”

Serendipitously, Myers’ gallery is located in the same space where he got his first break as an artist.

“This space was actually my first gallery show,” he said.

Now opening up his own place, Myers’ hope for the gallery is to create an artistic space that is welcoming to everyone.

“I’ve never appreciated that about galleries, you know, just how pretentious and intimidating they can be,” Myers said. “So I want to get away from that completely. I want to create a place that’s inviting for everyone. You don’t have to buy something to come in. I just want you to enjoy what we’ve set up.”

The Andrew Myers Gallery grand opening will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday on the patio at Brussels Bistro, next door to the gallery. More information about the grand opening and gallery is available by visiting www.andrewmyersartgallery.com.