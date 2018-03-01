Angela Alwin of Austin, Tex., passed from this life Feb. 11, 2018. She was born Aug. 16, 1967, in Tulsa, Okla., to Ruth Ann and Gene Hodges, Jr.

She first lived in Laguna Beach while completing a Bachelors of Art in philosophy at UC Irvine, before moving to Minneapolis where she earned a Masters of Business Communications at the University of St. Thomas.

Angela was gifted with a wickedly dry sense of humor, a zest for life, and a passion for the New Yorker, New York Times, and Netflix. She was a recovering cynic, voracious reader, Spanish wine and stinky cheese devotee, bad cook, and a rule follower. Her guilty pleasures included Jay McInerney novels, chicken-fried steak, James Bond, NPR, Fritos, peonies, coffee, road trips, bacon, and calculated risk taking.

Laguna Beach provided the backdrop for the making of lifelong friends and a stint in restaurant service. After living in Minneapolis, she returned to Laguna’s beach for a year before moving to Austin. She was extremely kind and generous to the servers she encountered, missing her early work in their ranks.

Volunteering at the Texas Book Festival, Fusebox Festival, and Antonelli’s Cheese Shop and memberships in The Contemporary Austin, Austin Film Society, and Harry Ransom Center brought Angela joy.

Survivors include her mother Ruth Ann Storey Hodges; bonus mom Deborah Hodges; sister C. C. Phenix; brother Clint Hodges; nieces and nephews. Angela was preceded in death by her dad, Gene Hodges, Jr., sister Sherrill, brother James and grandparents Richard and Tommie Storey and Claire and Gene Hodges, Sr.

An Austin memorial service, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Gathering Venues (south location), 411 W. Monroe, 78704, will celebrate Angela’s life.

In lieu of floral offerings, the family suggests contributions to the Laguna Beach Library, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or Oklahoma City Memorial Foundation.

