Ann Richardson

Ann Caroline Grover Richardson passed away peacefully on October 30, 2018, in the company of her loving husband John and her adoring children, at her home in Laguna Beach, California.

Ann was born on May 1, 1937, in Silver Spring, Maryland, to Esther and Wayne Grover. After attending college at Miami University in Ohio, she moved to California to become an elementary school teacher. She met John while living on Balboa Island, they married in 1960, and they raised their family in the cities of Redlands and Upland. They moved to Laguna Beach in 1997.

Ann dedicated her life to being a caring, Christ-like servant to her family members, her fellow members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and everyone in the community. She was a Cub Scout leader, served over 20 years on the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council and was an active volunteer at the Laguna Beach ASL Emergency Shelter, Cafe Pacifica, Laguna Beach Friendship Shelter, and Laguna Pantry. She was a conscientious citizen and voter who researched candidates and issues with great care. Everything she did was in the service of others, in order to “make the world a better place.” She accepted as a friend every person that she met.

Ann’s family and faith were at the center of her life. She taught through word and example to always “have an attitude of gratitude” for the blessings and experiences in our lives. She absolutely loved supporting and listening to her 11 grandchildren as they shared their experiences with her. She talked and texted constantly with her daughters, son, and other relatives and friends. She absolutely loved spending time with John, particularly during their daily walks near the beach and when sharing meals together each day.

She leaves a legacy of selfless service and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband John; her sisters Jane Brown and Victoria Grover; her children Sue Coe (Dave), Peter Richardson (Heather), Carrie Hall (Matt); and her 11 grandchildren Kenzie, Abbie, Aubrye, Jack, Harriet, Bryson, Porter, Henry, Jed, Zach and Taylor. She is preceded in passing by her son Grant, her sister Mary Blumenthal, and her parents Wayne and Esther Grover.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Ann asks that you take your family and loved ones out to dinner to make memories and enjoy each other’s company.

All who wish to attend a memorial service in honor of Ann are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 3, at 682 Park Avenue in Laguna Beach.