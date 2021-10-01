Anneliese Names New Head of Willowbrook Campus

Anneliese Schools has tapped Wendy Bana as Head of School of the Willowbrook Campus, the private school announced in a press release Wednesday.

Bana returns to Anneliese Schools with experience as an educator and administrator. In her previous role as Head of School for LePort Schools in Irvine, she directed all faculty and administrative staff throughout academic services and maintained annual budget administration.

In 2014, Bana first joined the Anneliese team as a special programs lead teacher, managing all aspects of development and implementation of learning plans. After three years in this role, Bana became the director of curriculum and Instruction for two of the Anneliese campuses.

“Wendy has been a crucial and valuable part of the Anneliese team for many years now, and we are very proud of everything she has accomplished thus far,” said Liesa Schimmelpfennig, research and development director of Anneliese Schools. “Wendy’s educational methodologies coupled with her robust expertise and experience in education will continue to add even more depth to the Anneliese community.”

She holds a master’s degrees in Applied Information Management from the University of Oregon and Teaching from Oregon State University. She earned her doctorate in Psychology with an Emphasis in Cognition & Learning from Grand Canyon University.