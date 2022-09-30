Annual Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival on the Horizon

Tickets are selling fast for The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s highly-anticipated event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival, to be held on Oct. 13 at the Festival of Arts.

Taste of Laguna features mouthwatering bites from more than 30 of the Orange County area’s best restaurants and food artisans. The food, coupled with the high-energy sounds of San Diego-based band, The Mighty Untouchables, a silent auction and photo bus are guaranteed to make for an unforgettable evening.

President-CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Erin Slattery said besides the diverse culinary offerings, The Mighty Untouchables will be a major highlight this year.

“We’re very excited to have them,” Slattery said. “We selected them because the previous CEO had them at her daughter’s wedding and loved them so much that she called them up to perform at the Taste of Laguna. We got a great deal with them, and they’ve been very helpful working with us and driving all the way up from San Diego. We’ve had a lot of people calling specifically about the band and wanting to know what time they’re playing. We’re happy to say they’re playing the entire evening.”

Spotlighted as one of the Laguna Chamber’s signature events, The Taste of Laguna has a wide variety of restaurants, bakers, and food artisans lined up to serve their delicious culinary creations during the event.

“We are excited to welcome so many wonderful restaurants this year,” said Erin Slattery, President-CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The current list of participating establishments includes Ahba, Nick’s Laguna Beach, Alessa By Chef Pirozzi, Pizza Bar Laguna Beach, Broadway By Amar Santana, Oak Laguna Beach, Carmelita’s, Ristorante Rumari, The Cliff, The Rooftop, Crumbl Cookies, Roux Creole Cuisine, Comedor, Rum Social, Driftwood, South of Nick’s Laguna Beach, Finney’s Crafthouse, Freelance Coffee Project, Tango, Hendrix, Terra Laguna Beach, Jedidiah Coffee, Wine Gallery, Kitchen in the Canyon, C’est La Vie, Larsen, Filo’s Gelato, The Loft-Montage Laguna Beach and more.

“For this year, we have a whole new team in place,” Slattery said. “So we’re excited to create new relationships with all restaurants and businesses and to share what the benefits of being a chamber member are with all of these businesses. During the last couple of years, when there wasn’t staff in place, we couldn’t provide all those benefits to our members. And we’re so happy we can do that again.”

Also new for this year is Taste of Laguna’s digital program. Participants can download the restaurant map to locate specific establishments using their smart phone.

“As a tip, I’d say figure out if you’re going to go for the tried and true places you’re familiar with, or if you want to try something new, do that first,” Slattery said. “I love trying something different, like new restaurants I’ve never heard about before. So I’m going to try those first. And then I’ll end up back at my favorites at the end of the night to say ‘hi.’ While you’re making your nibbles, you can check out the silent auction. We have some fabulous specialty drinks that will be offered at all of the bars. So be sure to check out some of the wonderful drinks.”

Slattery also suggested participants check out the photo bus to create lasting memories from the event.

“The photo bus is really fun,” she added. “Then, after all that, head back toward the band and dance off all those delicious calories.”

Ticket prices are $85 for general admission and $150 for VIP. VIP tickets include 5 p.m. entry, two drink tickets and a special VIP area with Tequila Comisario tastings and special wines from the Bordeaux region and Germany. The Taste of Laguna is a 21 and older event.

To register, visit the website at www.TasteofLaguna.org or call 949