Anthropologist Stephen O’Neil sets the stage for winter solstice

Laguna Beach resident, cultural anthropologist Stephen O’Neil will present a lecture on the culture Acjachemen people of Orange County and the Winter Solstice at 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive.

O’Neill’s presentation will focus on the Acjachemen beliefs surrounding the longest night of the year, Dec. 21. All are welcome for this opportunity to learn about the local Native American tribe’s view of the universe and how it was reflected in their religion, ceremony and art, and everyday life.

A Laguna Canyon resident, O’Neil has spent 30 years as a cultural anthropologist in California, researching and writing about ethnography, archaeology, and history, with a focus on the southern California tribes. His publications range in topics from village place names, to cosmology, and medicinal plants.