Aquagrom kids swim for ocean conservation

At just 12 years old, Alia Marriner and friend Cedar Reckas have already completed two aquathons – a homegrown swim, climbing and walking event through Laguna’s coves from Crescent Bay to Aliso Creek.

Reckas and Marriner were the only kids to complete the arduous Aquathon, which gave Marriner the idea to start the Aquagrom, “which is basically an Aquathon for kids,” she said.

The Aquagrom is an invite-only swim and walk from Crescent Bay to Victoria Beach, done by groms, aka kids. Not only are the groms adventuring through Laguna’s coastline, but they’re also fundraising for the Surfrider Foundation.

The group of 25 groms will head out once again on Saturday, July 13, at Crescent Bay at 8:30 a.m., and will start the swim at 9 a.m. The Aquagroms plan to finish the swim at Victoria at around 12 p.m. and throw a party to celebrate the event’s second year.

“I’d like to thank our sponsors Victoria Skimboards, Laguna Surf and Sport, Hobie, Catch Surf, Thalia Surf Shop and Gina’s Pizza for helping us with prizes,” Marriner said. “These groms and I care so much about the ocean. We’ve grown up by the ocean, and we feel that it’s our duty to protect it. It pains us to see humans trashing it like it’s a landfill. This is why all the groms have gotten together to do a swim, raising money for the Surfrider Foundation.”

The Surfrider Foundation works nationally to protect ocean life. Its main goals are to find natural solutions to climate change, reduce plastic pollution and encourage sustainability among local businesses. Last year, Marriner and the Aquagroms raised $16,000 for ocean conservation. To donate to the Aquagroms fundraiser, click here.