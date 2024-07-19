Aquagrom raises 11K and counting for local beaches

The second annual Aquagrom, spearheaded by 12-year-old Alia Marriner, raised more than $11,000 for ocean conservation last Saturday after 25 ocean-savvy local groms took to the water for an abbreviated version of the longstanding Aquathon – a locally organized swim, climbing and walking event along Laguna’s coves and coastline from Crescent Bay to Aliso Creek.

After Marriner completed two Aquathons with her friend Cedar Reckas, she organized the first ever Aquagrom in 2023 – an invite-only swim and walk from Crescent Bay to Victoria Beach, for groms only.

“These groms and I care so much about the ocean. We’ve grown up by the ocean, and we feel that it’s our duty to protect it. It pains us to see humans trashing it like it’s a landfill. This is why all the groms have gotten together to do a swim, raising money for the Surfrider Foundation,” Marriner said.

The group of 25 groms set out on Saturday, July 13, at Crescent Bay and arrived at Victoria Beach at around 12 p.m.

“So far, we’ve raised $11,230 from over 125 donors, and we are still going,” Marriner said. “All the groms did so well on the swim and raising money and everyone had a blast. So many kids did lemonade stands or came up with other creative ways of getting donations and raised a ton of money.”

After the event, a party was thrown for the groms to celebrate their accomplishment.

“All of the prizes we got from our sponsors Victoria Skimboards, Catch Surf, Hobie Surf Shop, Laguna Surf and Sport and Thalia Surf Shop were well used and greatly appreciated,” Marriner said. “Also I’d like to thank the Laguna Beach Lifeguards for following us with their boat and providing extra encouragement and protection. Overall, Aquagrom 2024 was a success. Stay tuned, because the Aquagroms will be back next year to continue the work of preserving our oceans.”

The Surfrider Foundation works nationally to protect ocean life. Its main goals are to find natural solutions to climate change, reduce plastic pollution and encourage sustainability among local businesses. Last year, Marriner and the Aquagroms raised $16,000 for the foundation.

“The second annual Aquagrom was a great success,” said Chad Nelsen, lifelong Laguna local and CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. “It’s a great way to orient local kids to our coastline, teach some good water and rock safety, and remind ourselves what a special place it is. Plus, they raised $10,000 for Surfrider to support local conservation.”

To help the Aquagroms raise money for ocean conservation, visit their GoFundMe page, which will be live for another two weeks.