Aquathon Returns to Laguna Coastline

Swimmers enjoyed the 2021 Aquathon, an annual swim and cliff climbing event from Crescent Bay to Aliso Creek, on Sept. 26.

Although the “non-event” has officially been cancelled because it can be dangerous, people still turn out to raise money for the Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation. Marine Safety personnel still shadowed the participants in case of an emergency.

Participating locals see it as less of a competition and more of way for people to enjoy the ocean and beaches of Laguna.

The Aquathon tradition began in 1986 when four friends, Alan Wolf, Mark Disman, John Heatley and Bailey Smith, expanded their snorkeling expeditions from their home cove in Emerald Bay to the entire Laguna Beach coastline. Walking where they could and swimming around various points where they could not walk, the foursome arrived at Victoria Beach.