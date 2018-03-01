Argus Quartet Performs for Live! at the Museum

Laguna Beach Live! presents Argus Quartet at the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, March 8, 7 pm.

Praised for their “supreme melodic control and total authority,” the Argus Quartet also believes that today’s ensembles can honor the chamber music traditions while forging a new path forward. Their repertoire includes staples of the chamber music canon works by living composers.

The 7 p.m. concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission.

Bare Bones Reading Set for March 6

The audience for the play reading “Girl in the Red Corner” on March 6 will be followed by a post-play conversation led by mixed martial arts fighter Debi Purcell.

She discusses how martial arts helped her express her rage and aggression.

Erika Whalen, Diana Burbano, Rachel Rosenfeld, Amanda Philipson, Steve Shields and Deb Conroy star in the reading of the Stephen Spotswood play.

The reading takes place at Sandra Jones Campbell’s studio, 2173 Laguna Canyon Drive, behind Classic Cars. Doors open at 7 p.m.

$20 with an RSVP to [email protected]; $25 at the door.

Concert Benefits Friendship Shelter

Rock for the Cause, benefitting Friendship Shelter, will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, March 5, at Skyloft restaurant, 422 S. Coast Highway.

The local 133 Band performs and drinks and hors d’oeuvres are courtesy of Skyloft. Tickets, $75-$150 may be purchased by calling 949 494-6928 or online at friendshipshelter.org/events.