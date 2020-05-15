Art Competition at the Garden Park

The South Laguna Community Garden is in full spring bloom. Photo courtesy of Ann Christoph

The South Laguna Community Garden Park invites artists to come experience and record their interpretations of spring blooms on canvas and other medium as part of a painting competition.

The Garden is currently closed to the general public during the pandemic but we are welcoming artists with the goal of producing inspiring artwork to share with others. Face coverings and maintenance of social distance are required.

Last year’s gala and farm-to-table dinner benefit for the Garden featured an engaging painting of the Garden by Michael Obermeyer on the invitation cover. Gala organizers want to highlight an artist’s work again at this year’s event on Oct. 3. However, because of the uncertain timeframe for the stay-at-home order, the painting competition and art sale that would be part of the event or online depending on circumstances.

Paintings of the Garden will be due by June 15. For more details or to register for the art competition, email [email protected].

