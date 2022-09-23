Artist in Residence Concert Sept. 24 at 5 p.m

The public is invited to attend a free concert presentation of musical compositions by Dr. Pamela Madsen, “Laguna Beach Suite: from the Canyons to the Sea” performed by the Eric Dries Trio with vocalist Meloney Collins. The concert will be held at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Alcohol is permitted with a meal. Guests should bring their own blankets and/or beach-chairs for seating. Guests are asked to follow all other Festival of Arts house rules.

Funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.