Artists to Exhibit Portraiture

Three artists share their views of portraiture through the free exhibition “Portraits Three Ways,” presented at the Community Art Project gallery, 260 Ocean Ave., on the second floor of Wells Fargo Bank.

Artists Jill Petrilak, Jan Magdaleno and Andrew Petterson will discuss their work Saturday, July 14, at noon. The exhibition runs through Sept. 30 and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and until 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Public Art to be Installed in Heisler Park

New temporary sculptures by Scott Froschauer and titled “Word on the Street” are to be installed on Saturday, June 30, throughout Heisler Park.

The public is invited to attend the public art dedication and artist reception at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at the corner of Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street.