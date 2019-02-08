ASL Shelter Begins Pilot Program

Share this:

Effective Monday, Feb. 4, a pilot program is being implemented at Laguna’s ASL emergency shelter to provide overnight shelter services for enrolled guests. Shelter officials said the program aims to strengthen their focus on permanent housing.

As part of the pilot program, the ASL emergency shelter now has daytime hours, drop-in services, and an enrollment program for overnight guests. This will result in the elimination of the previous lottery system.

New day services at the shelter will be offered to all homeless individuals on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These services include showers, laundry, mail, lunch meal, computers, clothing, hygiene supplies, and outreach social services, as well as consideration for enrollment at the shelter.

Only those who are enrolled in the new program will be offered access to the shelter from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. No drop-in services will be offered during these hours.

Individuals accepted into the enrollment program will be offered ongoing overnight accommodations at the shelter for a period of 30 days, renewable based on their active pursuit of a housing solution. A housing coordinator will be assigned to each enrolled person and, with the guest’s participation, will create a unique housing plan. Initially, enrollment will be offered to all individuals actively using the ASL who meet the city’s locals criteria, as well as others selected according to an ongoing prioritization criteria based on local status, vulnerability, length of time homeless and willingness to work on a housing plan. Individuals interested in the enrollment program can inquire during drop-in day services.

The shelter is also offering shuttle services—van rides between the downtown bus stop and the shelter for day services will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Van rides for enrolled shelter guests only will start at 3:45 p.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. Morning rides to the downtown bus stop will begin at 9 a.m.

“Enrollments are limited to available beds. However, we recognize that many may still need shelter,” shelter officials said in a statement. “We highly recommend using other Orange County resources such as the Armories which have open beds regularly. We have limited bus passes to transport people who are interested in these other shelters. Information about other shelters and bus passes may be accessed through the drop-in day services.”

For more information about the changes to the program, visitwww.friendshipshelter.org/resourcesand click on “emergency shelter details.”

