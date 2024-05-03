Assistance League awards grants to local philanthropic orgs totaling $30K

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) has awarded several local philanthropic organizations financial grants totaling $30,000. These awards are in addition to ALLB’s annual philanthropic donations.

The grant recipients include the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, GiGi’s Playhouse Orange County, Collaborative Courts, Sally’s Fund, Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Ability Awareness Project.

Kathleen Hester, ALLB VP of Philanthropy, said, “We are thrilled that our Thrift Shop has done so well this year and that we can provide additional grants to these very deserving organizations.”

ALLB President, Kathy Pawluk, added “We are grateful to the members of this community for their generous donations of items to be sold in the Thrift Shop, and to the tireless efforts of our members who make the shop such a success.

ALLB is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization which generously supports many community programs with funds raised by its Thrift Shop.

The ALLB Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre Avenue and is open from 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Donations are accepted in the garage behind the shop Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 3pm. For more information contact [email protected] or visit AssistanceLeague.org/laguna-beach.