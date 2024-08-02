Assistance League names new officers, donates over $400,000 to local orgs

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) recently installed its elected officers for the new 2024/2025 fiscal year. In addition, the nonprofit reports donating more than $400,000 to community programs in the past year, setting a record for the organization.

Returning president Kathy Pawluk, said she is overjoyed to be working with this impressive group of talented women.

“And we are extremely grateful for the continued support of the community,” Pawluk said. “Working together we have been able to expand our Thrift Shop operations and significantly increase our philanthropic donations.”

ALLB is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that has been serving Laguna Beach and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. The ALLB Thrift Shop, which is staffed and managed entirely by about 150 member volunteers, provides the main source of funds that ALLB contributes to over 15 local philanthropic programs.

A major initiative funded by ALLB is the Early Intervention Program, a unique infant and parent training program for developmentally delayed infants. Additional local programs funded by proceeds from the Thrift Shop include Boys and Girls Club Preschool, Collaborative Courts, Gigi’s Playhouse, Homefront America, Laguna Food Pantry, Laguna Live and Laguna Playhouse, Lifelong Laguna, Sally’s Fund and Waymakers Youth Shelter. ALLB also provides scholarships to LBHS seniors and supports Camp Pendleton military families.

The ALLB Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre Avenue and is typically open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The shop will be closed for annual maintenance on Aug. 5 and will reopen on Aug. 27. For more information contact [email protected] or visit AssistanceLeague.org.