“Coastal Sage: Peter Douglas and the Fight to Save California’s Shore,” by Laguna local and Indy columnist Tom Osborne, is the topic of a free talk at he UC Irvine Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 15207 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22.

Douglas was the controversial, revered, and reviled executive director of the California Coastal Commission from 1971 to 2011.

More info: 949 451-1403.