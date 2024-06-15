Ava Knepper Named Sunset Conference Co-Female Athlete of the Year

Laguna Beach High School senior Ava Knepper has been named the Sunset Co-Conference Female Athlete of the Year by the Orange County Athletic Directors’ Association (OCADA).

Knepper was honored on June 3 at OCADA’s Athlete of the Year dinner held at Servite High School. The recognition acknowledges outstanding athletic achievements and dedication to sport. Knepper shared the award with Zoe Prystajko, a Huntington Beach softball athlete, who is going to Stanford.

A standout athlete, Knepper has achieved success in both water polo and swimming throughout her high school career, including second-team All-Sunset League, second-team All-County, and second-team All-CIF Open Division during her sophomore and junior years. In her senior year, she earned first-team All-Sunset League, co-MVP of the Sunset League, first-team All-County and first-team All-CIF Open Division honors.

“Ava Knepper is a truly unique and special talent,” LBUSD Athletic Administrator Denise Selbe said. “Being named the Sunset Conference Female Athlete of the Year is a testament to her dedication and hard work. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and excited to see her continue her athletic journey at USC.”

Knepper’s athletic stats include 101 goals, 37 assists, and 39 exclusions drawn in her senior year alone, culminating in a total of 337 career goals and 243 career assists in water polo.

Additionally, Knepper excelled in swimming, holding LBHS records in the 200 medley relay, 50 free, and 100 free, and qualifying for CIF competitions for three consecutive years. Knepper’s achievements have earned her a scholarship to USC, where she will continue her water polo career.