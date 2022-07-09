Award-winning architect to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club meeting

Architect Anders Lasater will headline the Laguna Beach Business Club meeting at 7:30 a.m. on July 21 at seven-degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Lasater will offer an inside look of the architecture business. By the time Lasater was 10 years old, he knew that he’d grow up to be either an architect or a heavy metal drummer.

After finishing two degrees in architecture and design theory from UCLA and Cal Poly Pomona, Lasater opened the doors to his award-winning architectural studio, Anders Lasater Architects, Inc. The firm specializes in innovative designs for custom homes, galleries, salons, restaurants, retail fashion boutiques and specialized commercial projects.

Laster is a guest lecturer and juror for architecture and design classes at Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Baptist University, USC, Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Cal State Long Beach, Los Angeles Institute of Architecture, and Design, and Chapman University.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) on the day of the meeting.

For more details, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]