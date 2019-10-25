Award-Winning Circle of Friends® Memory Care Arrives in Orange County

Share this:

Belmont Village Senior Living introduces nationally recognized program for residents

An award-winning, leading edge memory care program, Circle of Friends®, has arrived in Orange County. Developed in 2007 by nationally renowned senior living developer and operator Belmont Village, this comprehensive therapeutic program specifically addresses the needs and abilities of its residents with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early to moderate stage memory loss by creating a Whole Brain Fitness lifestyle.

“With the launch of Circle of Friends, we shifted from a leisure to a therapeutic model,” said Belmont Village Gerontologist Beverly Sanborn. “Each daily calendar is a rich blend of activities designed to build cognitive reserve. Our goal is to go a step beyond a nice day – we want each resident to experience a gain if possible.”

This innovative approach works by combining a wellness model with mental fitness. Belmont Village residents in the Circle of Friends program continue to live in their assisted living apartments and participate in a daily calendar of research-based group activities led by specially trained staff. Program goals are to help residents maintain function and continue to lead purposeful lives. Daily mental workouts engage and challenge specific regions of the brain, while group activities encourage socialization – a key element of mental fitness – and build confidence.

In 2011, Circle of Friends® received a George Mason University Healthcare Quality Improvement Award. “We were recognized for our program evaluation process, which we developed in consultation with the Vanderbilt Center for Quality Aging to ensure ongoing effectiveness, and for our ability to adapt the program to meet a range of needs,” said Sanborn. The company also received Argentum’s 2016 Best of the Best Memory Care Award, recognizing it as an initiative that has advanced excellence in senior living.

Nestled in the heart of Aliso Viejo, Belmont Village is a state-of-the-art, three-story community surrounded by premier dining, shopping and entertainment, and just a short drive from major healthcare facilities. The vibrant community offers an abundance of amenities, including an array of elegantly designed common areas for gatherings and a technology center to help residents and their families stay connected.

Belmont Village offers a range of ability-specific enrichment programs. Additional support services include a professionally managed fitness center with therapy services and a licensed nurse on-site 24/7. For more information, please call 949.643.1050 or visit https://www.belmontvillage.com/locations/aliso-viejo-ca.