Barefoot Canyon Classic returns to The Ranch

SchoolPower, Laguna Beach’s education foundation, will host the fifth annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic & BBQ, at the Ranch at Laguna Beach on May 10. Members of the Laguna Beach community will come together for a day of golf and entertainment to raise funds to enhance the educational experience of students enrolled in the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

This year’s event will feature nine holes of barefoot golf, tequila tasting, wine tasting, a barbecue dinner, live music, silent online auction, and live auction. The silent auction includes Disneyland Park Hopper Passes, a two-night stay at Montage Los Cabos, certificates for local summer camps, and gift cards to favorite local eateries. Whether they attend the event or not, community members can participate in the auction by texting “schoolpower” to 243725. The online auction will remain open for bidding until 9 p.m. on May 11.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the community together through an in-person event and enable the greater Laguna Beach community to participate through an online auction,” 2020-2021 SchoolPower President Mark Smialowicz said in a press release. “We’ve been amazed by the public support over this challenging year, and we look forward to expanding and extending community engagement as we transition into brighter times.”

During the live auction, event attendees have the opportunity to win a two-night stay at The Ranch, custom Hobie surfboard experience with master shaper Gary Larson, jewelry from Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, a Mike Trout autographed baseball bat, and a foursome ride on the private Napa Wine Train.

“The Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower is one of the absolute highlights of our year, both for The Ranch resort and for me personally,” said Mark Christy, managing partner of The Ranch, owner of Hobie Sports and longtime SchoolPower supporter. “Watching golfers putting with lawn chairs and hitting tee shots with baseball bats and just hearing their laughter, all while raising thousands for our kids and Laguna schools that made such an incredible difference for my family and friends. It’s priceless!”

Proceeds from the event will benefit students in Laguna Beach public schools through SchoolPower. In the 2020-2021 school year, SchoolPower provided help to local families in need through its Empowering: Families initiative. It also has funded over $100,000 in grants made to LBUSD teachers, coaches and staff. For details on the Canyon Classic, visit lbschoolpower.org/barefoot.