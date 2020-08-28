Bartlett, Saddleback Church to Host Drive-Thru Grocery Distribution

Share this:

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Saddleback Church are partnering to serve free groceries to people in need from 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Laguna Hills Mall. Receive fresh produce, dairy products, bread, desserts, protein, and canned goods. Tell your family and friends, or come and pick up groceries for a neighbor in need.



The drive-thru will be at 24155 Laguna Hills Mall in Laguna Hills. Enter at Avenue de la Carlota, east of El Toro Road. For more information, visit saddleback.com/getfood.

