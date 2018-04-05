Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Baseball (10-6, 5-0)

Posted On 05 Apr 2018
Laguna hit a few bumps this past 10 days starting with Estancia and a five-run first inning on Thursday, March 29, at Skipper Carrillo Field. Grady Morgan doubled home the runs to pull out the 6-5 victory.

Earlier in the week Laguna pounded Costa Mesa 11-0 on Tuesday, March 27. In the Ryan Lemmon Tournament, the Breakers defeated Trabuco Hills 7-6 on Saturday, March 31, but dropped a 5-3 game to Roosevelt on Monday, April 2, and 5-2 to El Modena on Tuesday, April 3. Games and tournament scores can be found at the tournament website: www.ryanlemmonfoundation.com.

Fielder junior Jared Angus readies a throw against Estancia on Thursday, March 29. Photo by Monica Silver.

Fielder junior Jared Angus readies a throw against Estancia on Thursday, March 29.
Photo by Monica Silver.

Leaders after 16 games:

Batting Average:   .481 Grady Morgan

Hits:                           26   – Grady Morgan

Doubles:                                       9  – Grady Morgan

Triples:                        2 – Cutter Clawson

Home Runs:             4 – Grady Morgan

RBI’s:                         16 – Grady Morgan

Stolen Bases            4 – Jared Angus and Grady Morgan

ERA:                           2.05 – Jack Loechner (4-2)

Strikeouts:               27 – Blake Burzell (4-0)

