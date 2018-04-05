Baseball (10-6, 5-0)

Laguna hit a few bumps this past 10 days starting with Estancia and a five-run first inning on Thursday, March 29, at Skipper Carrillo Field. Grady Morgan doubled home the runs to pull out the 6-5 victory.

Earlier in the week Laguna pounded Costa Mesa 11-0 on Tuesday, March 27. In the Ryan Lemmon Tournament, the Breakers defeated Trabuco Hills 7-6 on Saturday, March 31, but dropped a 5-3 game to Roosevelt on Monday, April 2, and 5-2 to El Modena on Tuesday, April 3. Games and tournament scores can be found at the tournament website: www.ryanlemmonfoundation.com.

Leaders after 16 games:

Batting Average: .481 Grady Morgan

Hits: 26 – Grady Morgan

Doubles: 9 – Grady Morgan

Triples: 2 – Cutter Clawson

Home Runs: 4 – Grady Morgan

RBI’s: 16 – Grady Morgan

Stolen Bases 4 – Jared Angus and Grady Morgan

ERA: 2.05 – Jack Loechner (4-2)

Strikeouts: 27 – Blake Burzell (4-0)