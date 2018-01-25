Rounaghi Rolls to a Career Record

Boys Basketball (19-3, 4-0)

Breakers continued to dominate the Orange Coast league with another pair of routs last week. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at home, the Breakers easily took Estancia 73-40. Laguna never trailed and led 36-15 at the intermission. Nine different players scored as the Breakers broke a 31-31 series deadlock with Estancia.

On the record side, Charlie Rounaghi extended his career games played for the Breakers to 111, well past the old record of 106 set by Jeff Clark (2003-06) and Jake Dalke (2010-13).

On Friday, Jan. 19, the 81st meeting between Laguna and Costa Mesa was a one-sided affair as the Breakers dominated the initial quarter with a 24-4 run behind a balanced attack from Grady Morgan, Charlie Rounaghi, Nolan Naess and Blake Burzell. Laguna coasted to the 80-45 victory with Brooks Hogenauer delighting the crowd with three long-rangers late in the contest. Breakers now hold a 58-23 series advantage.

This past week the Breakers played Saddleback (3-13) and then host Calvary (0-19) on Friday, Jan. 26 at Dugger Gym. The last regular season home game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, as the Breakers take on Godinez (11-11, 2-2)

SSCIF 3AA poll for Jan 22: 1 – St Anthony, 2 – Saddleback Valley Christian, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – Ocean View, 5 – Knight, 6 – Long Beach Wilson, 7 – West Torrance, 8 – Leuzinger, 9 – San Gabriel Academy, 10 – St Paul, 11 – Cerritos, 12 – Troy, 13 – University, 14 – Rancho Mirage, 15 – Paraclete, 16 – St Francis

Girls Basketball (0-18, 0-4)

Breakers lost a pair of home games last week losing 38-20 to Estancia (7-11, 2-2) despite 18 rebounds by Madilyn Garwal. On Thursday, Jan. 18, Costa Mesa was on the winning end of a 41-20 contest. Savannah Johnson scored six points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Laguna.