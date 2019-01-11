Beat Street

Share this:

Sunday, Jan. 6

Traffic stop. 1:31 a.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. A 30-year-old Newport Beach woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 2:13 a.m. Calliope Street and Glenneyre Street. A 23-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held for $2,500 and $500 bail. A 21-year-old Boulder, Colorado woman was also arrested for possession of Xanax without a valid prescription and held for $500 bail.

Pedestrian stop. 6:47 a.m. 200 block of South Coast Highway. A Laguna Beach transient was arrested for an outstanding harbor court warrant for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Traffic stop. 1:26 a.m. 100 block of Cleo Street. A 55-year-old Irvine woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 6:42 p.m. A 28-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested for drunk driving, child endangerment and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher and was held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 4

Traffic stop. 1:44 a.m. 3rd avenue and Virginia Way. A 34-year-old Arkansas man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 1:47 a.m. Boat Canyon Drive and North Coast Highway. A 21-year-old Clovis man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Suspicious person. 4:10 p.m. Laguna Canyon Road and Raquel Road. Adam Jason Taylor, 31, of Yorba Linda, was arrested for an outstanding harbor court warrant after being seen wandering around a dog park. Taylor was reportedly following families out of the dog park and stood behind one woman’s vehicle while she was loading it.