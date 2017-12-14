Bells Ring Out the Blues

The blues-based, gospel-inspired Black Tongued Bells perform in two shows, 6 and 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave.

The band’s “Tales From the American Swamp” project features original tunes and lyrics and features vocalist Caitlin Jemma, says Rick Conkey, organizer of the Blue Water Music Festival production.

Tickets are $21.50 and $36.50 for preferred seating and a beverage. Info: 949 573-8624.

LagunaTunes Hits Holiday Notes

Swingin’ with Santa, a free family show by the LagunaTunes Community Chorus, takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, in the Artists’ Theatre at Laguna Beach High School.

The program will feature Christmas favorites and choral selections suitable for all ages.

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcome news members in February. For more information visit: lagunatuneschorus.org.

Saturday Events Continue on the Plaza

Entertainment in the closed downtown street rechristened Park Plaza continues Saturday, Dec. 16, and begins with a 10 a.m. poetry reading courtesy of Laguna Poets.

Musicians Zach Churchill and Lauren Black perform at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively, followed by outdoor film screenings at 6 amd 8 p.m.

MacGillivray Freeman’s “The Living Sea” and “Coral Reef Adventure” are to be shown first followed by the surf films “Dirty Old Wedge,” about the break in Newport Beach, and “Riding Giants,” starring surf pro Laird Hamilton.

Bring low back chairs, blankets and a picnic.

Boat Parade Casts Off

The 43rd annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights features activities with a superhero twist at the water’s edge, Dec. 15 and 16, with activities beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Newport Beach Boat Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs nightly through Dec. 17.