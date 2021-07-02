Beth’s Tuesday broadcast returns on July 6

Laguna Live! will present the next edition of Beth’s Tuesdays with musicians Scott Gates and Joel Rafael at 7 p.m. on July 6.

This broadcast is broadcasted from the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. Viewers can tune into the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page, Youtube channel or lagunalive.org after the concert.

There are a limited number of seats available to watch the show in person. To RSVP email [email protected] or call 949-715-9713.

Scott Gates has been singing and playing music for 25 years. Starting formally at three years old, Scott is Classically trained, bluegrass raised, country lived, jazz calculated, punk thinking with a folk philosophy.

Activist writer/singer Joel Rafael has released a stunning collection of Americana albums, including a two-volume set of Woody Guthrie songs, with five Guthrie/Rafael co-writes.

In consideration of the pandemic, Laguna Live! is celebrating the community with two free concerts from past popular groups:

July 28: The Miskey Mountain Boys blend jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass.

Aug. 25: Hot Club of LA perform the Gypsy jazz of Django Reinhardt and beyond.

The concerts are 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. without intermission on the Green, a casual outdoor gallery setting at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. The concert is free for all attendees. Tables and chairs are provided, and guests may bring their own food and beverages. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

Reserved seating isn’t available, but attendees are welcome to come early and hold a table as long as one person is present. For more tips and information visit foapom.com.