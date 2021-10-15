Bianchi Winery Opens Tasting Room on Myrtle Street

LB Indy Staff
(left to right) Beau Bianchi, and Glen Bianchi, owners of Bianchi Winery; Al Oligino and Michael Laux of Oligino Laux Construction and; Todd Skenderian project architect. Photo courtesy of Al Oligino

Glenn and Beau Bianchi have purchased the commercial building on the corner of North Coast Highway and Myrtle Street in North Laguna. They commissioned Todd Skenderian to create the design for their new corporate office, tasting room, and event space.  Oligino Laux Construction was selected to build it.

The original building at 496 N. Coast Hwy. has been a beach cottage, MG car dealership, photography studio, and insurance office.

For more details visit bianchiwine.com.

