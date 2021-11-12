Billy Fried to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club meeting

Billy Fried, a lifelong “Funtrepreneur” and founder of La Vida Laguna, will speak to the Laguna Beach Business Club at 7:30 a.m on Nov. 18 at Seven7Seven.

The Business Club holds a monthly breakfast meeting on third Thursdays starting. hosting speakers that discuss their professional and personal success.

Fried will talk about experiential retail. After a corporate advertising career, he wanted to live and work in Laguna Beach so he started his own boutique agency, Spasmodic. Around the same time, Fried saw a void in the market for marine recreational activities and in 2003 launched kayaks tours under the banner of La Vida Laguna.

Over the course of nearly 20 years, his eco-friendly business has grown to now offer stand-up paddling, surfing, hiking, electric bike tours, and a number of corporate team-building activities. Fried is a frequent guest columnist for the Independent and hosts the radio show “Laguna Talks” on KXFM.

Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check to the Laguna Beach Business Club the day of the meeting. For more information visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email i[email protected]