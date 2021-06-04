Blessing of the Artists ceremony returns to Laguna Beach

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the non-denominational Blessing of the Artists returns at 7 p.m. on June 11 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.

The Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts and Art-A-Fair are opening again after a year’s absence and this ceremony brings together many in Laguna who want to support and encourage the artists of Laguna Beach.

Net-Works Laguna Beach, a community church, will host this special event after St. Catherine of Siena Parish has hosted it for years. The service will feature local musicians, devotionals from church leaders, and personal messages from Laguna Beach artists.

“Everyone in Laguna is invited to rally around our beloved artists,” Net-Works Pastor Jay Grant said in a press release. “It’s going to be a special evening as we look forward to what we believe is going to be a fabulous summer for all the artists in our community.”

A reception will follow the service. For more information call Grant at 949-315-1398 or Pastor Don Sciortino at 714-231-1230.