Blue Bell Foundation Installs “Greeter Cat” Sculpture

A colorful art piece titled “Screamer the Greeter Cat” and painted by recent Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) graduate Rebecca Kruger has been installed at the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats in Laguna Canyon.

Rebecca used a whimsical fusion of day and night garden, ocean and beach scenes from Laguna Beach to honor Screamer, the raspy-voiced tuxedo cat who served as Blue Bell’s unofficial greeter until her passing a few years ago.

“The Blue Bell Foundation for Cats is truly a unique place and a noble cause,” Kruger said. “I am honored to have worked with them on this special project.”

Blue Bell is a non-profit public charity that offers loving and compassionate lifetime care for senior cats whose owners can no longer care for them.

“We are thrilled with the terrific job Rebecca did in meeting this unusual artistic challenge,

said Jeff Zakaryan, chairman of Blue Bell’s Advisory Board and sponsor of the project. “She is a gifted young artist with professional business skills beyond her years.”

This kind of creative opportunity gives emerging artists the professional experience and confidence to build their careers, said Robin Fuld, director of career services at LCAD.

For more information go to bluebellcats.org.