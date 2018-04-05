Bluebird Farm Welcomes Visitors
Bluebird Farm invites the community to visit during a free open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.
Peruse the Bluebird Canyon Drive farm, meet your neighbors, enjoy some hors d’oeuvres and hear about farm programs.
Parking is available on Rancho Laguna Road.
Heads Will Turn for this Walkabout
Prof. Chris Reed will identify the scores of different trees planted on private and public spaces in Laguna Beach during a walkabout Saturday, April 14, beginning at 10 a.m. from 670 Catalina St.
The Beautification Council-sponsored will provide guidance on tree planting and pruning.
RSVP to [email protected] and a tree guide will be sent to you. Please print and bring it with you. Copies will be available for $3.
Looking Back at Laguna’s Beaches
Longtime resident Eric Jessen plans the first of two presentations on the History of Laguna’s Beaches in a free 7:30 p.m. talk Tuesday, April 10, in the Susi Q. Community Center.
The difficulties and challenges of establishing public beach access as far back as 1924 will be highlighted, including prolonged litigation in some instances.
Jessen will include a video on the acquisition, development and milestones hallmarking the establishment of Smithcliffs View Park and Bootlegger’s Cove, Crescent Bay Point Park, Aliso Beach County Park, Camel Point and West Street beaches, Secret Cove and Tablerock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach, the county’s Three Arch Bay public beach and Salt Creek Beach County Park.
The program will also feature aerial photographs. A second presentation will look at the how the rest of the public beaches in Laguna were established.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes garden designer Sue Goetz Friday, April 13, at their 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Trained in horticulture and design, Goetz will delve into the uses of herbs, edible flowers, and how to attract butterflies to the garden. The public is welcomeand there is no charge a first visit.
Lawn Bowlers Raise Funds for Water Polo
A lawn bowling tournament planned for 2 p.m. Friday, April 20, will raise funds for the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation.
Coaches from the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club will show the participants how to play the game and after a few practice rounds, teams of four will begin the tournament.
A taco cart and beverages will provide refreshment. Tournament entry or social tickets come with a wrist-band for a taco plate and access to the open bar.
Tickets at: lagunabeachwaterpolo.com or contact Robert Grayeli [email protected]