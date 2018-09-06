Blues Pianist to Perform at Mozambique

Share this:

Award-winning blues pianist Victor Wainwright will make a stop at Mozambique during his tour promoting his new album, “Victor Wainwright & the Train,” on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.

Wainwright is a composer, producer, vocalist, piano player and award-winning entertainer. A long-standing leader of the boogie-woogie pack, he’s collected Blues Music Awards and Blues Blast trophies and has repeatedly hijacked the Billboard Top 10.

Visit mozambiqueoc.com for tickets (which are $20-$25) or call 949-715-7777. Mozambique is located at 11740 South Coast Highway.

No Square Theatre Adds Second Cabaret Show

A second chance to catch Juliet Fischer-Schulein in “My Midlife Cabaret” is now available on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the No Square Theatre, 384 Legion Street.

The former Rockette relives her bumpy, crazy ride from Broadway performer to Orange County housewife in this one-woman show directed by Joe Lauderdale with musical direction by Roxanna Ward. Tickets are $25 and available at nosquare.org.

Soka Performing Arts Presents Concertos by Bach and Glass

A Far Cry, a Boston-based chamber orchestra, will perform Philip Glass’ Piano Concerto No. 3, a new concerto for piano and strings co-commissioned by the orchestra and composed by Glass specifically for pianist Simone Dinnerstein, at Soka University on Friday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $48-$60 and are available at www.soka.edu. Soka University is located at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo.

Sunset Serenades Return

Jazz vocalist Valerie Geason kicks off Sunset Serenades on Friday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. with an evening of free live music at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on the corner of Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street.

“Waitress” Coming to the Segerstrom

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, “Waitress” comes to Segerstrom Hall for a two-week engagement Nov. 13-25.

A waitress and expert pie maker dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.

Waitress features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Visit www.scfta.org for showtimes and tickets, which start at $29.

Plein Air Paintings on Display at City Hall

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is currently exhibiting work at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, through Oct. 4. Stop by and experience more than 50 works by local artists. This exhibition is free and open to the public during normal City Hall business hours.

Commission Seeks Artists for Exhibitions, Competitions

The Arts Commission is currently accepting submissions for their Juried Fine Art and Children’s Holiday Palette exhibitions, as well as their Council Chamber Banner and Holiday Palette Competitions.

Guidelines and entry forms are available via the “Calls for Artists” page at lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art. Such arts opportunities are funded by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach.

For more information, contact Arts Programs Coordinator Mike McGregor at [email protected]

Laguna Beach Live! Offers Jazz Seminars

Laguna Beach Live! will present a seminar, All About That Jazz, conducted by Steve Wade, music and jazz director of Laguna Beach Schools, and Joey Sellers, director of jazz studies at Saddleback College, from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 18, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 for $90 at Mozambique Restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway.

Food and beverages will be available from 5-6 p.m. Learn the difference between classical and jazz techniques, cultural and historic influences on jazz and how to listen for style and authenticity.

Register at lagunabeachlive.org.