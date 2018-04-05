Bo Brackett, a former longtime resident of Laguna Beach, passed away in March 2018 in Encinitas, California. He was 77.

Bo was born in Richmond, Va., in December 1940 and moved to Los Angeles in 1948 when his father, Deke, accepted an assistant position coaching football at UCLA. Bo earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s degree from USC. While attending UCLA, Bo served as president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He also proudly served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant for four years during the Vietnam War era.

Bo met his wife Nancy when she was a student at UCLA and they married in 1967. Bo worked as a probation officer in Los Angeles County for 10 years.

The Bracketts moved to Laguna Beach in 1973 where Bo sold real estate with Lingo Real Estate, then partnered with Ken Kelly in their own company, Coast and Country, and later with Prudential. Nancy worked as a teacher with Saddleback Unified School District and in 1984 their daughter Catherine was born. They remained in Laguna Beach until retiring to Palm Desert in 2006 and eventually moving to San Diego in 2016 to be near Catherine and her family.

Bo was a loving, devoted husband and father who will be remembered for his outgoing and unforgettable personality. He made friends with people from all walks of life and loved to give people nicknames. If you knew him, you probably have one. He adored his daughter and was an enthusiastic participant in all her activities from weekly volunteering at Top of the World school to AYSO soccer, Indian Princesses, and “handicapping” dance competitions.

People will remember his pie and ice cream breakfasts, how he loved playing volleyball at Main Beach, and the special friendship he had with his mother in-law, Helen, who survives him at age 95.

Bo is survived by Nancy, his wife of nearly 51 years; his sister Sallye; his daughter Catherine and son in-law Travis; and his three precious grandsons, Deacon Jay, Wyatt James, and Austin Bo. The family resides in Carmel Valley in San Diego. He will be missed every day by family, friends, and his rescue dog Wiley. A military service will take place on April 5, 2018, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego.